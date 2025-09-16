Sydney Sweeney to make surprising career move amid 'The Housemaid' buzz

Sydney Sweeney seems to set her sights on the Bollywood industry after being offered a role in one of the most expensive Indian movies ever made.
According to a new report, a production company has got in touch with her with a mega-deal of up to £45million as producers of highly-budgeted movie believe Sydney's star power would “help the movie to reach the international market”.
Sharing the Euphoria actress’ reaction, a source spilled to The Sun, “Sydney was shocked by the offer at first, £45million is an incredible sum.”
However, an insider mentioned that the project is “intriguing,” and it could “elevate her global profile even further”.
The outlet reported that in the upcoming movie, Sydney will play “a young American star who falls in love with an Indian celebrity”.
To note, the shooting will take place in early 2026 in locations including Dubai, London, New York and Paris.
The source pointed out that it’s a “huge opportunity for Sydney and she’s weighing her options carefully”.
Another insider added that the White Lotus actress has no greed for money as many projects are lined up, which also include the highly anticipated movie, The Housemaid.
“But this could push Sydney to new limits as an actress,” noted a source.
It is pertinent to mention that the offer comes at a time in Sydney's career, when she was given subdued response by Hollywood over MAGA views during 2025 Emmy Awards ceremony on September 14.
Meanwhile, Sydney will next be seen in Hollywood movies including Christy and The Housemaid, which are slated to release in theatres on November 7 and December 19 respectively.