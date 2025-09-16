Prince Harry’s meeting with King Charles fuels talk of UK move

Prince Harry has suggested there may be more to his long-awaited return to the UK than meets the eye, hinting at a deeper motive behind his comeback after five years away.
As per Hello Magazine, the Duke of Sussex has hinted at a future UK return, sharing that his children Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4, may be the reason.
At the WellChild Awards, Harry mingled with stars, including Joss Stone, who introduced him to her baby daughter Nalima.
She said, "It was really sweet to see him after all these years. Harry was so lovely with Nalima – even though she slept through the whole thing! I will be sure to tell her that when she was two months old a prince cooed over her and said she was beautiful.”
Sharing the further details of Prince Harry meeting, Joss noted, "He was saying how wonderful the schools are here and how important community is for children. It was nice to share that with him because it’s exactly why we felt drawn to come back – for the kids to grow up surrounded by family, friends, and a strong sense of belonging and most importantly in a safe environment."
According to the report, Harry could be preparing for a move back home, with his private Clarence House meeting with King Charles hinting at mended ties.
"He would like a relationship with his father. There's no doubt about that," says a source who has known Harry for many years.
The meeting had been "under consideration" for some time, as the outlet mentioned the Duke joined his father for a private tea, exiting the royal residence just 54 minutes after he was pictured arriving.