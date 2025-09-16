Cardi B finally addresses rumour of dozing off during assault trial

Cardi B has finally addressed her dozing off drama during assault trial.
The American rapper, who made headlines for napping in the courtroom earlier this month, shared her honest experience during an appearance on latest episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show on September 15.
“I’m not gonna lie, I was sleeping. I had a long night,” confessed the 32-year-old singer.
Elaborating on her reasons, Cardi revealed she was busy preparing to her drop her second studio album, Am I the Drama? during the civil lawsuit trial.
“I am in the middle of an album rollout. I was so sleepy,” said the rapper, whose new album is going to release on September 19.
WAP crooner pointed out that she was “trying to fight it, but I just couldn’t. I was breathing [in and out] so I could not fall asleep, but I did”.
Elsewhere on the show, Jennifer asked about her several viral moments during the trial.
To which, Cardi replied, “I thought it was very, very funny.”
However, at the time, the Up hit-maker disclosed she was “very upset” because her album was in the middle of a rollout and she had to go to court.
Cardi recalled missing her “kid’s first day of school,” noting, “I was like, you know what, at least it was positive press”.
On September 2, the rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, was reportedly cleared of assault and battery charges brought against her by security guard Emani Ellis.
Meanwhile, Cardi called the lawsuit “frivolous” and even warned others to be careful when suing her in the future.
“I’m going to make you pay,” she declared.