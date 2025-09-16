King Charles hit with bombshell admission by British star: 'we're not friends'

Harry Potter alum Miriam Margolyes has admitted that despite thinking highly of him, she does not consider King Charles a friend.
In her latest book, The Little Book of Miriam, the 84-year-old actress recalled her past encounter with Charles prior to his ascension to the throne and expressed her admiration.
However, Miriam penned in the book that she does not consider the monarch a friend, sharing that it would be "an impertinence".
The legendary star noted, "I like and respect him, although I am politically a socialist. He cares about the planet, the country, all the people of the United Kingdom."
She shared that even though Charles is not a friend, she gets the immediate sense to defend him whenever she reads "some of the ghastly stuff newspapers write."
"I value his worth. We are lucky to have such a king. I wish him health and strength and a long and happy life with his beloved queen, who is totally delicious."
Miriam also recounted her initial introduction to Charles back when he was the Prince of Wales, after he had listened to her audio rendition of the classic Charles Dickens tale Oliver Twist.
Reminiscing, she revealed that after hearing her, the king penned a letter of praise and appreciation and "invited [her] to Sandringham, to Buckingham Palace, to Clarence House, and we have talked about Charles Dickens in all those places."
Miriam also opened up about her recent interactions with royalty, discussing literature at some of the most prestigious addresses in the UK.