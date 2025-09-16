Prince Andrew joins King Charles for Katharine's funeral with Sarah Ferguson

Prince Andrew shocked the internet with his unexpected appearance at The Duchess of Kent's funeral in Windsor.
On Tuesday, September 16th, the Duke of York was seen arriving at the Westminster Cathedral, alongside his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson as members of the Royal Family gathered to bid farewell to Katharine.
As per the video shared by senior Royal correspondent, Rebecca English on her X account, the disgraced prince was seen getting off his car and rushing into the cathedral like The Prince and Princes of Wales, William and Kate Middleton.
The coffin of The Duchess of Kent, 92, who died on September 4 at her Kensington Palace residence, was brought cathedral's Lady Chapel, where it remained overnight.
After a private family service, the coffin will be taken to the royal burial ground in Frogmore in Windsor.
Just hours before the Royal Family arrived at the Cathedral, the aforementioned correspondent confirmed that Queen Camilla had pulled herself out from the sombre event last minute due to a viral.