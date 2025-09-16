Beyoncé, Drake producer Sidney ‘Omen’ Brown passes away at 49

Sidney “Omen” Brown, the Grammy-winning producer who worked with stars including Beyoncé and Drake, has died at the age of 49, his family has confirmed.
As per TMZ, Brown took his last breath in his apartment in Harlem, New York City on an unknown date.
It is confirmed by the outlet that his body was discovered by a family member, his mother Martha Brown.
A family member reportedly discovered Brown’s body at his apartment on Saturday, September 13, after colleagues raised concerns when he failed to appear for work.
No information has yet been released regarding the cause or circumstances of his death.
Barawine Harlem, a wine bar in N.Y.C. where Brown worked, wrote in a statement on Instagram following the news, “It is with shock and deep sadness we have heard about the passing of our dear friend Omen Sidney Brown.”
“Omen was part of Barawine's team for over a decade bringing his unique talent to all. There are not enough words to express our feelings. Our thoughts and prayers go to his family, his friends and all who love him,” the restaurant added.
Harlem-born Brown rose to fame in the 1990s and 2000s producing for artists like Mýa, Fabolous, and others on the Roc-A-Fella label.
His big break came in 2006 with Ludacris’ Tell It Like It Is from Release Therapy, which went on to win a Grammy for Best Rap Album.
Brown later teamed up with Drake on Shut It Down from the rapper’s 2010 debut, and co-wrote and co-produced Beyoncé’s Mine featuring Drake on her 2013 self-titled album.