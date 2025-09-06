Davey Johnson, legendary Mets manager dies at 82

Davey Johnson, who managed the New York Mets to their last World Series win, has died at the age of 82.
The team's cable network, SNY reported his passing on Saturday morning, September 6 but did not disclose the cause.
Johnson, who played in Major League Baseball from 1965 to 1978, began managing the Mets in 1984 and found quick success there.
He holds the Met's record for the highest managerial win percentage (.588) and was also a four-time All-Star as a player with the Baltimore Orioles and Atlanta Braves.
Johnson also managed the Orioles, Reds and Washington National's.
He was also the first MLB manager to win 90 or more games in each of his five season.
One of Johnson's Mets charges, longtime outfielder Darryl Strawberry, called Johnson a "remarkable leader" in an Instagram post.
"I'm deeply saddened by the loss of Davey Johnson, a remarkable leader who transformed the Mets franchise into a winning organization," he added.
As a manager, he ranks 33rd in all-time career wins with 1,372 and 22nd in postseason victories with 25.