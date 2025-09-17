Princess Eugenie breaks silence on Duchess of Kent's death after missing funeral

Princess Eugenie is paying her respect to the late Duchess of Kent from afar!
The Princess of York chose to mark the solemn occasion of Katharine’s farewell by sharing the Royal Family’s official tribute on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, September 16 after missing out her funeral held earlier in the day at Westminster Cathedral.
"Remembering The Duchess of Kent", the mother of two wrote along the post with a red heart emoji.
The Royal Family's original post read, "Today, Members of the Royal Family will gather at Westminster Cathedral to remember the life of The Duchess of Kent.”
"Proudly of Yorkshire heritage, Her Royal Highness became a working Member of The Royal Family following her marriage, and in 1977 she was created a Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order (GCVO),” it continued.
The caption further added, "For the last three decades of her life, The Duchess focused on her passion for music, stepping aside as a working Member of The Royal Family in 2002 to focus on her private and charitable work in this sector.”
In addition to Princess Eugenie, her older sister, Princess Beatrice was also notably absent from the funeral service.
However, their parents Prince Andrew, 65, and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson joined Princess Kate, Prince William and King Charles at the Duchess of Kent's funeral.
The Duchess of Kent died peacefully on September 4 at the age of 92.