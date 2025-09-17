Why Prince William, Kate Middleton avoided Prince Harry during his UK trip?

Prince Harry's public jabs against the Royal Family is reportedly still stinging The Prince and Princess of Wales.
The Duke of Sussex, who recently paid a visit to his father King Charles during his four-day solo trip to the UK was not reunited with Prince William and his wife, Kate Middelton.
Harry arrived in the UK on September 8, 2025, to attend multiple charitable events, including the WellChild Awards.
On the third day of his pseudo trip, the 41-year-old arrived at the Clarence House in London, where he reportedly had an anticipated reunion with his cancer-stricken father.
Now inside sources have revealed the reasons why the future king and queen did not meet Harry.
"There is still ongoing tension with William and Kate," an insider told the aforementioned outlet.
They continued, "William and Kate are deeply hurt by the public disclosures, memoir revelations and interviews and criticisms of their roles, which they perceive as breaches of trust that require significant time to heal from, which is why they aren’t there yet."
The source further claimed that their schedules were "not aligned while Harry was in London."
"There has also been no direct communication between aides like there has been with Charles," they added.
The insider also confirmed that the royal couple haven't reached out to the duke as they "more time."
Harry’s relationship with his brother and sister-in-law severed in 2020 after the Duke left the UK with his wife Meghan Markle and moved to the US.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sparked a slew of controversies by taking public jabs against the royal family using different mediums.
“There’s emotional distance between the three of them,” an inside source said of Harry.
They continued, "There are lingering resentments of past conflicts, including Harry’s comments about Kate in his book."