Prince Harry sends clear message on Archie, Lilibet's UK return 

Prince Harry has made it quite clear that he wants to bring his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to the UK.
The Duke of Sussex has made multiple solo appearances in England over the past two years, but he has previously stated that he does not feel safe bringing his family to the UK.
However, his stance has changed over the years, as now the prince has hinted that the return of Archie and Lilibet to his home country could be closer than ever.
Prince Harry told the Guardian regarding the prospect of bringing his children to the UK, "I would. This week has definitely brought that closer."
The remark came after his four-day visit to the UK last week, where he met with King Charles for the first time in over a year and a half.
Last week, an insider revealed that Prince Harry is now open to bringing his wife, Meghan Markle, and children with him on his trips to the country of his birth.
The source told The Sunday Times, "He wants them to know their family here. He really would like to come back to the UK much more."
Prince Harry's trip to the UK last week was the first time the Duke of Sussex had returned since suffering a crushing court defeat in May 2025.
The ruling meant that armed police bodyguards, paid for by the British taxpayer, will not be automatically reinstated for Harry, Meghan and their two children when they are in the UK.
Following the legal defeat, the Duke of Sussex, in a bombshell interview with the BBC, shared that he could not see a future in which he brought Meghan, Archie and Lilibet back to the UK.