Prince William, Kate Middleton step in as Queen Camilla pulls out of key event

Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, joined King Charles for a major key event after Queen Camilla withdrew from a royal engagement at the last moment.
The Prince and Princess of Wales stepped out at Westminster Cathedral to attend the funeral services of the late Katharine, Duchess of Kent.
A few moments before the ceremony, Buckingham Palace announced that Her Majesty would not be able to attend the funeral services due to a sudden health issue.
"With great regret, Her Majesty The Queen has withdrawn from attendance at this afternoon’s Requiem Mass for The Duchess of Kent as she is recovering from acute sinusitis," the Royal Family said in a statement released via X.
They continued, "Her thoughts and prayers will be with The Duke of Kent and all the family."
Palace also reported that despite her recovery from the major health issue, the Queen will participate in all the elements of the upcoming State Visit hosted by King Charles, this week.
However, the future monarchs stepped forward to accompany His Majesty for the somber royal event, which took place on Tuesday, September 16, in London.
It is important to mention that King Charles and Queen Camilla will welcome the USA's 47th President, Donald Trump, and First Lady, Melania Trump, for their second unprecedented royal visit to the United Kingdom, on Wednesday, September 17.