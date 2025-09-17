Princess Charlene shows off her golf skills in white lace dress at Monaco Cup

Princess Charlene of Monaco brought grace, glamour, and athletic flair to the celebration event of Princess of Monaco Cup golf tournament.
The 4th edition of the Princess of Monaco Cup, a charity golf tournament held at the Monte-Carlo Golf Club, took place on Tuesday, September 16.
After the tournament, participants and celebrities gathered on the Casino Square for the prestigious 19th hole, in the presence of Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene.
Taking to their Instagram account, the Prince's Palace of Monaco shared a heartwarming glimpse into Princess Charlene and Prince Albert II’s appearance at the Casino Square in Monte-Carlo.
In the video, the royal was seen posing with Prince Albert and showing off her golf skills in an elegant white lace dress at the event.
The sleeveless gown by Lebanese designer Elie Saab featured a delicate floral pattern and a sheer neckline, which she paired with minimal accessories and make up.
“After an exceptional day on the greens of the Monte-Carlo Golf Club, T.H.S.H. Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene, players, celebrities, and partners gathered for the traditional 19th hole on the Casino Square in Monte-Carlo,” they wrote in the caption.
It further added, “A moment of conviviality, sharing, and elegance, reflecting the spirit of the Princess of Monaco Cup."
The event also featured a special tribute to Eddie Jordan,a former Formula 1 driver who passed away this year, with the musical participation of a Scottish pipe band.