Princess Charlene reacts after receiving emotional update for animal welfare 

Princess Charlene shared a new statement after receiving a heartfelt update for her animal protection welfare.
On Tuesday, September 16, Her Serene Highness attended the Centre Hospitalier Princesse Grace (CHPG) maternity to show unwavering support for the families.
The Monaco Royal Family turned to their Instagram account to share an exclusive glimpse into the Princess’s recent engagement.
"S.A.S. Princess Charlene visits the CHPG maternity: a constant commitment to supporting families," the Palace said in a heartfelt statement.
They continued, "HRH Princess Charlene, accompanied by the Monégasque Red Cross, went this Tuesday morning to the maternity hospital of the Princess Grace Hospital Centre (CHPG), where she met five young mothers and their newborns. In a warm atmosphere, the Princess took the time to exchange with the families, offering them words of comfort as well as thoughtful gifts for parents and babies."
"Through this visit, HRH the Princess reaffirms the essential role of the family, pillar of our society and fundamental element of the social fabric of the Principality," the Monaco royal family added.
The update comes after Princess Charlene welcomed representatives of the SBM to the Prince’s Palace for a double cheque presentation in aid of her Foundation and the Monaco SPA (Monaco Société Protectrice des Animaux - animal protection society).
Reportedly, the ceremony was held in the presence of key figures, including Gareth Wittstock, Secretary General of the Foundation and Stéphane Valeri, Deputy Chairman of the SBM.