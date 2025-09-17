Prince William, Princess Kate share special message on Trump's UK visit

Prince William and Princess Kate extended a special message during Donald Trump’s visit to the U.S.
The Prince and Princess of Wales took to Instagram on Wednesday to drop heartfelt wishes for the US President and his wife Malenia Trump.
Sharing the snippet of Trump’s arrival, Kensington Palace wrote the caption, “Welcome President Trump.”
Notably, the post came after Kate Middleton and Prince William officially welcomed United States President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump to the U.K. for a state visit with King Charles.
The royal pair were the first to extend their greetings to the president, 79, and first lady, 55, as they arrived at Windsor Castle on September 17.
Following their arrival, the couple escorted the president and first lady to meet the King, 76, and Queen Camilla, 78.
For the key moment, Kate opted to wear a maroon Emilia Wickstead dress paired with a Jane Taylor hat and completed the look with a brooch that once belonged to Princess Diana.
Prince William could be seen in a black crisp suit with white shirt.
Melania Trump donned a fitted dark gray ensemble with a peplum-style jacket and matching skirt, paired with black high heels, while Donald Trump wore a navy blue suit with a white shirt and a dark tie.
To note, King Charles invited Trump for a second state visit to the U.K. in a letter given to the president by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in February.