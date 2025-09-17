King Charles, Prince William, Trump give big message with hidden gesture

The interactions between Donald Trump, King Charles, and Prince William during Trump’s UK visit, revealed subtle clues about what they truly think of one another.
As per The Sun, the Psychology specialist Darren Stanton explained the reason the US President positioned himself ahead of the King while they made their way past rows of guards.
The specialist also interpreted the repeated gestures of physical contact shared between Trump, Melania, and members of the royal family during the landmark visit.
He said, "It was a very amiable meet and greet, clearly what we call matching and mirroring."
The body language expert added, "The King, Queen, Will, and Kate displayed reciprocal liking."
Mentioning the details of Trump’s first meeting with King Charles, Stanton stated, "Their posture, the weight distribution, the eye contact was just generally three to five seconds."
He explained that this behaviour was "all congruent and consistent with a group of people that have mutual deep respect and rapport for each other".
Stanton noted that while people lacking respect often angle their feet away, Trump and the royals formed a “symmetrical boomerang,” a sign of mutual regard.
Sharing the details of physical contact between King and Trump, Stanton noted that there were many reciprocal touches where the King touched Trump on the elbow, and vice versa.
He said, "And also with Prince William he did the same as well - he touched the President on the arm, and that was reciprocated,” adding, "That denotes deep respect, rapport, and a connection."
To note, President Donald Trump met with King Charles III at Windsor Castle during a state visit to the United Kingdom on September 17, 2025.