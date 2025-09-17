'ictoria Beckham’s doc trailer highlights wit & charm with funny remark

Victoria Beckham shows her playful side in the first trailer for her upcoming documentary, joking with husband David Beckham and admitting she knows she can come across as a “miserable cow.”
In the first trailer for her upcoming documentary, the fashion designer humorously shared the weird remark about her 'miserable cow,' reflecting on her life and career.
The trailer began with Victoria admitting, “People thought I was that miserable cow that never smiled. But I do! Don't be shocked.”
It also showed the snippet from her Spice Girl era, she insisted that she has “never forgotten where I've come from” and revealed that from childhood she has always “desperately wanted to be liked.”
The trailer also gave a peek into a transition from pop star to fashion designer, with fellow designer Tom Ford confessing that “a lot of people didn't take it seriously.”
Netflix’s first look trailer features interviews with Tom Ford and Eva Longoria—and a fleeting glimpse of Brooklyn, hinting at a possible olive branch from Victoria amid their reported family rift.
Victoria Beckham offered a glimpse into her life as a new project from the makers of Beckham and Michelle Obama's Becoming, following the success of husband David's docuseries.
Titled, Victoria Beckham, the three-part docuseries will be released on Netflix on October 9.