Jonas Brothers to reunite with Demi Lovato for ‘Camp Rock 3’

Jonas Brothers and Demi Lovato are finally returning for Camp Rock 3.
On Wednesday, September 17, PEOPLE reported that Disney has greenlit a third installment of the hit musical television film Camp Rock, with Kevin, Nick, and Joe Jonas reprising their roles as the fictional band Connect 3.
It was also shared that the anticipated movie, which will premiere on Disney+ and Disney Channel, has already kicked off filming in Vancouver, Canada.
“Camp Rock is an important part of the Disney Channel Original Movie legacy, with unforgettable music, energetic storytelling, and characters that live in the hearts of fans to this day. Bringing it back with Kevin, Joe, Nick and Demi is such a full-circle moment, and we can’t wait to reintroduce this world to a new generation,” said Ayo Davis, President of Disney Branded Television.
The upcoming film will be executive produced by the Jonas Brothers and Demi Lovato, who played Mitchie Torres in the 2008 original movie.
Camp Rock 3 plot:
According to an official storyline shared by Disney, Camp Rock 3 "picks up when Connect 3 lose their opening act for a major reunion tour, returning to their beloved Camp Rock to discover the next big thing."
"As campers vie for the chance to open for their favorite band, tensions rise and friendships are tested, leading to unexpected alliances, revelations and romances. Camp Rock’s all-new campers include bold and determined Sage and her easygoing brother Desi, cello prodigy Rosie, drummer with his own beat Cliff, choreo queen Callie, intimidating influencer Madison and camp bad boy Fletch,” it added.
Camp Rock 3 cast:
Camp Rock 3 will see the Jonas Brothers reprising their roles.
Joining them in the cast will be new characters, including Liamani Segura as Sage, Malachi Barton as Fletch, Lumi Pollack as Rosie, newcomer Hudson Stone as Desi, Casey Trotter as Cliff, Brooklynn Pitts as Callie, Ava Jean as Madison, and Sherry Cola as Lark.