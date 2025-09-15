Sabrina Carpenter reacts to Biker gang's shout-out to 'Man's Best Friend'

Sabrina Carpenter has responded to the Biker gang's special shout-out to her seventh studio album, Man's Best Friend.
The Please Please Please crooner took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, September 15, to share a sketch clip released by popular rising movie director Nicholas Burton and Australian actor Dave Hoey on their official social media handles.
"Biker gang reacts to Sabrina Carpenter's new album," they wrote over the video clip.
In the viral footage, Dave addressed his gang members, "My brothers, thank you for joining me in the club on short notice. As you all know, something happened over the weekend."
"I’m sure you heard about what I’m referring to. We need to talk about it," Dave concluded before Nicholas suddenly joined him in the frame, saying, "Sabrina Carpenter dropped her new album, Man’s Best Friend," he said by holding Carpenter’s provocative poster in his hand.
Later, the other member dramatically disagreed over the Taste hitmaker's approach towards the man's feelings in her latest musical collection.
They concluded the violent fight as Nicholas, who portrays the role of a gangster as Nick in the short video, said, "Carpenter is the G.O.A.T."
This shout-out comes after Sabrina Carpenter's new music album debuted at number 1 on Billboard, last week.
The Grammy-winning musician launched Man's Best Friend on August 29 this year.