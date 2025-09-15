Sabrina Carpenter drops glimpse new spin after 'Man's Best Friend' win 

Sabrina Carpenter has shared a new glimpse of her latest spin shortly after her music album, Man's Best Friend's milestone.
The Please Please Please crooner turned to her Instagram Stories to share the exclusive photo of her new record player, sparking rumors about her new music album.
"Let’s unwind with the new record player," she penned the caption.
Carpenter, who released her seventh studio album in August, has not further shared the additional details of her musical instrument and her new music.
However, the popular singer's latest spin is reportedly a Victrola Portable Record Player, which she has newly launched to accompany her music album.
As this update of the Taste hitmaker gained traction on social media, fans began speculating about the new musical instrument.
This update from the Grammy-winning musician comes after her much-awaited musical album, Man's Best Friend, topped the number 1 album in the United States this week.
According to media reports, the new track collection reached number 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday, which is the soundtrack to K-pop Demon Hunters.
It is important to note that Sabrina Carpenter previously released her music album, Short n' Sweet, in 2024.