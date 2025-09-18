Kate Middleton, Prince William dreamy BTS photo from state banquet melts hearts

Kensington Palace has released a breathtakingly adorable behind-the-scenes photo of Kate Middleton and Prince William.
The future king and Queen, who have always been admired by fans for their gestures for each other in public, set pulses racing with an intimate photo, from Donald Trump and Melania Trump's state banquet at Windsor Castle.
Just moments after Kate and William made an striking appearance at the royal estate on Wednesday, September 17, their official Instagram account shared a dreamy photo of the couple holding hands as they walked towards the venue.
The photo, which was clicked from behind exuded Catherine's sharp figure in a cream and gold colored lace gown fully embellished with floral patterns, featuring a long tail.
While William looked dapper in a classic black suit adorned with his military badges.
Soon after the photo made it to the internet, royal enthusiasts went gaga over the couple.
One user commented, "Ooohhh a big Wow this photo is just amazing of them both together this is such a magical moment just love our beautiful princess and her handsome Prince Bless them both"
Another added, "oh that is so lovely Just like a normal couple they have so much love and respect for one another!"
"Prettiest hair tonight!!! Looks great!! She is a princess!! Queen to be!!!! Yes!!!", one user complimented.