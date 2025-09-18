King Charles hails 'unbreakable' US-UK bond at Windsor Castle Banquet

King Charles III delivered a heartfelt tribute to the enduring U.S.-U.K. alliance at a lavish state banquet held at Windsor Castle in an honour of President Trump.
On September 17, 2025, the British monarch hosted Trump and his wife Melania at Windsor Castle, where the POTUS and FLOTUS were treated with a royal honour, from a carriage procession to a lavish banquet.
After the royal event, Bukingam Palace shared the glimpse of lavish stated banquet on Instagram, along with the caption, “‘Anchored by the deep friendship between our people, this relationship which, with good reason, we and our predecessors have long called ‘special’, has made us safer and stronger through the generations.’”
It added, “Yesterday evening, during the State Banquet at Windsor Castle, The King spoke of the close and historic ties between the United Kingdom and the United States of America.”
Notably in a speech, King Charles said, “It is with great pleasure that my wife and I welcome you to Windsor Castle, on this, your second State Visit to the United Kingdom.”
The monarch shared that the “important occasion” reflects the enduring bond between our two great nations.
Reflecting on the bond, King shared that as the nation approaches the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, it’s remarkable to reflect on how far the friendship has come.
The King also acknowledged President Trump's role in diplomatic initiatives, noting his personal commitment to resolving global conflicts and securing peace.
He concluded his long speech with, “As we celebrate this unparalleled partnership, allow me to propose a toast - to President Trump and the First Lady, and to the health, prosperity and happiness of the people of the United States of America.”
President Trump also delivered remarks at the start of the state banquet after he and his wife arrived in the U.K. on September 16 for a historic second state visit.