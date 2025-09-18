Machine Gun Kelly to return for first Australia, New Zealand tour in seven years

Machine Gun Kelly has announced an Australian and New Zealand tour for April next year.
The former rapper turned pop-rocker has booked arena shows in Perth, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Auckland.
The Lace Up singer is set to kick off his tour to support his new album, Lost Americana, which was released in August this year.
It will be MGK’s long-awaited return to Australia, his last visit being back in 2018 when The 27 Tour brought him to Perth, Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane.
The artist has gained even more prominence since, reinventing himself with 2020’s pop-rock release Tickets to My Downfall.
The album also teased the start of Kelly’s working relationship with Blink-182’s Travis Barker, and would earn Billboard‘s Top Rock Album 2021 award of the Year award.
Pre-sale ticket sign-up for Machine Gun Kelly’s 2026 Australian tour is now available and the pre-sale tickets will open on Monday, September 22, at 5 pm AEST.
However, the general tickets are slated to go on sale on Thursday, September 25, 4pm AEST.
To note, this update came after Machine Gun Kelly released his seventh studio album, Lost Americana, which the artist described as “a love letter for those seeking to rediscover”.