Olivia Rodrigo’s beau Louis Partridge spills beans on engagement buzz

Louis Partridge has finally broken his silence on his much-talked-about romance with Olivia Rodrigo, addressing engagement rumours and sharing rare insights into their relationship
While conversing for a new Esquire feature shoot, the Enola Holmes star, who has been dating the American pop star, both 22, since October 2023, opened up about his budding romance.
He shared that they are “both in the relationship for the right reason.”
According to Partridge, being at the biggest A-list parties feels much better when they’re there for each other.
Partridge mentioned, “I just have no doubt that we're both in a relationship for the right reason, for example. I'm sure that's something you have to think about when you reach a certain level of success.”
He added, “It's nice to know that we can go to things together, and it's not the maddest thing in the world that you're sitting opposite who knows what. You've got a friend in those times.”
To note, this confession came after Rodrigo and Partridge made headlines at Wimbledon earlier this year when they were caught on camera kissing in the crowd.
It is also revealed that the couple achieved the major milestone in their romance after two years of dating.
Partridge and Rodrigo were seen last month walking hand-in-hand in Los Angeles, but the deja vu singer's massive diamond ring on her engagement finger grabbed the attention.