James Middleton praises Princess Kate, Prince William after State Banquet

James Middleton revealed that his sister Princess Kate and brother-in-law Prince William have filled him with pride for the nation.
The Princess of Wales' brother shared that his sister, the future Queen and King of Britain, made him proud to be British during their appearance at the State Banquet.
The Prince and Princess of Wales stepped out for the State Banquet at Windsor Castle on Wednesday night during Donald Trump’s three-day UK visit.
Kate and William also posted a smiling snapshot from Frogmore House before the event.
William and Kate captioned the picture: “Ready for the State Banquet” alongside a Union Jack and an American flag emoji.
James Middleton took the comment section to share his support as he wrote, “Proud to be” next to a Union Jack emoji.
The banquet, hosted by King Charles in St George’s Hall, was filled with over 160 guests and is one of the grandest events in the royal calendar.
For the regal event, Kate donned a couture gown by British designer Phillipa Lepley which featured a full-length, hand-embroidered gold Chantilly lace evening coat over a silk crepe gown at the State Banquet.
She wore earrings once owned by the late Queen Elizabeth II, along with the Royal Family Orders of King Charles III and Elizabeth II, plus the Grand Cross and Star of the Royal Victorian Order.
On the other hand, Prince William opted for White Tie with a Windsor tailcoat.