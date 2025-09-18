Prince Harry, Meghan Markle big negotiations bring joy to King Charles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly in talks over schooling plans for their children, Archie and Lilibet — with King Charles said to be “delighted” by the discussions.
According to the Daily Mail, a source revealed Prince Harry hopes to have his children educated in the UK, though Meghan Markle is reportedly opposed to the idea of boarding school.
One insider claimed that the Duchess of Sussex feels sending their children to boarding schools would be “barbaric”.
However, King Charles showed his support for the idea of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet being educated in the UK.
A source told the Mail, “There is still some negotiation for Harry to have with Meghan. The King, however, is delighted.”
It is reported the Duke of Sussex may have brought this topic on table during a discussion with his father, their face-to-face meeting at Clarence House last week.
Notably, Prince Harry also admitted last week that he wants to bring Archie and Lilibet to Britain, marking a shift from his prior position.
The Duke of Sussex’s comments came after he marked a four-day visit to the UK, where he met with King Charles for the first time in over a year and a half.
Prince Harry’s most recent trip to the UK was the first time the Duke of Sussex had returned since suffering a crushing court defeat in May 2025.