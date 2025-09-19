King Frederik receives EU Supreme Military Chief for high-profile meeting

King Frederik hosted a special guest at Amalienborg Palace today.
Taking to Instagram on Thursday, September 18, the Danish Royal Family shared an update about the monarch’s latest engagement, reporting that he received EU Supreme Military Chief General Sean Clancy at the royal residence.
“The EU's supreme military chief is in Denmark and was received earlier today by His Majesty the King at Amalienborg,” read the caption, adding, “The Chairman of the EU Military Committee, General Sean Clancy, was accompanied by the Chief of Defense during the reception.”
The post included a photo from the meeting, featuring the King of Denmark in a formal black suit with white shirt and maroon tie.
Next to him in the snap were General Sean Clancy and Danish Chief of Defence Michael Wiggers Hyldgaard, dressed in their official uniforms.
King Frederik’s latest engagement comes a few days after he held a public audience at Christiansborg Castle, which is a longstanding tradition of allowing people with a special errand to request to represent the regent.
Who is King Frederik?
Frederik X is the King of Denmark and the eldest son of Queen Margrethe II and Prince Henrik. He ascended to the throne in 2024 after the abdication of his mother.
He tied the knot with Queen Mary on May 14, 2004, and has four children – Crown Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent, and Princess Josephine.