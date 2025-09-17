King Frederik, Queen Mary revamp New Year traditions for inclusive event

King Frederik and his wife, Queen Mary, have modernized new Royal traditions for the upcoming year.
On Wednesday, September 17, Their Majesties announced the new Danish traditional update on their official Instagram account.
They penned the caption, "For centuries, the Royal House has received representatives from the Kingdom on New Year's Eve to wish a Happy New Year."
"Starting from January 2026, several changes to the New Year rates will be implemented to ensure a greater representative and geographical width in the group of participants," they announced.
The Danish monarchs further urged the royal fans to read more about the changes on the Royal House website, "where the program for the New Year's courses in January 2026."
"As well as a full overview of the representatives, persons and organizations, who in the future will have the opportunity to meet at the Grand New Year's course, can also be found," the Royal House stated.
It is important to note that King Frederik and Queen Mary hosted their first formal New Year's Gala Dinner and a subsequent New Year's reception for key government and military representatives at Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen, as they were still in their first year as King and Queen following Frederik's accession in January 2024.