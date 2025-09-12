King Frederik radiates joy as Denmark hosts EuroSkills 2025

King Frederik seems especially proud of Denmark hosting EuroSkills for the first time.
Taking to Instagram on Thursday, September 11, the Danish Royal Family share a delightful update on the monarch’s latest engagement, reporting that he attended the 2025 EuroSkills at Herning Exhibition Center.
The post featured a carousel of photos, showing glimpses of King Frederik X radiating joy as he interacted with the talented young Danish professionals.
“600 of Europe's most talented young professionals are currently competing for European Championship medals in 38 different trades, including bricklayers, painters, confectioners, watchmakers, roofers, glaziers, hairdressers and chefs,” shared the Royals.
They continued, “His Majesty the King attended EuroSkills 2025, which is one of the largest competitions for young professionals, where participants compete to be the best in their trades.”
“During the tour of EuroSkills, the King had the opportunity to greet several of the Danish participants who briefly stepped out of their competitions to present their trades – including an electrician, a waiter and a cabinetmaker,” the caption added.
It was also shared that the competitions’ result will be announced on Saturday, September 13, with a huge celebration to mark the winners’ achievements.
The 2025 EuroSkills is taking place at the Herning Exhibition Center from September 9 to 13, and up to 100,000 visitors are expected to attend the event.
Furthermore, the Royal Family of Denmark also proudly noted that this is the first time the European Championship is being held in the country.