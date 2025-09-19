Kim Kardashian’s thoughtful post leads Emmy producer discover her stage 3 cancer

Kim Kardashian’s thoughtful health post became a blessing for Dionne Harmon.
In a new article published on Thursday, September 18, PEOPLE reported that the Emmy-winning executive producer revealed being diagnosed with stage 3 cancer after following The Kardashians alum’s advice to undergo a full body scan.
Back in 2023, Kim shared an awareness post on her official Instagram account, sharing that she underwent a Prenuvo scan that detects cancer and other major diseases such as aneurysms in its earliest stages, even before the conditions begin showing any sign.
She also encouraged her family, friends, and fans to get themselves scanned to ensure their bodies are healthy.
Speaking to the outlet, Dionne Harmon recalled, “I think she posted a selfie in scrubs in front of the [Prenuvo] machine, People were like, ‘Oh my God, she’s so tone deaf. People can’t afford to get this done, how dare she.'”
Meanwhile, “I was like, ‘What the hell is Prenuvo?’ I literally looked it up right then," she continued.
Harmon then recalled looking into Prenuvo and, along with her fiancé Jesse Collins, getting a full body scan.
“There was like a 3 to 4 month wait before we could get an appointment We both work hard and don’t always take care of ourselves the way we should,” shared the Jesse Collins Entertainment President.
She added, “And sad to say, several of our friends have dropped dead of heart attacks because it’s a high-stress world. Jesse started his own company after his boss, John Cossette, died of a massive heart attack, so there's always been that fear.”
Harmon then shared that after getting scanned in March 2024, Jesse was perfectly healthy. However, her scan had an alarming and unusual finding.
“'There appears to be a pretty large mass in your right lung, and you need to call a pulmonologist as soon as possible.’ I’m like, ‘What? What do you mean? What’s a pulmonologist?’” the Emmy producer revealed.
Following the scan, Harmon then met USC’s Dr. Graeme Rosenberg, a professor and thoracic surgeon at Keck Medicine in Los Angeles, who told her that she had lung cancer.
The pulmonologist told her, “‘If you had found this six months later, we’d be talking about how to make the rest of your life comfortable.’”
“I would’ve died, for sure,” Harmon noted.
Dionne Harmon is an American television producer and executive who currently serves as President of Jesse Collins Entertainment (JCE).
She is an Emmy-winning producer known for her work on high-profile events such as the Super Bowl Halftime Show and major awards shows like the BET Awards, American Music Awards, and the Oscars.