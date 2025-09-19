Miley Cyrus drops heartfelt song ‘Secrets’ as tribute to father Billy Ray

Miley Cyrus has dropped a deeply personal new track dedicated to none other than her superstar father Billy Ray Cyrus.
The song, Secret, was released on Friday, September 19 and features legendary rock icons Mick Fleetwood and Lindsey Buckingham.
Taking to her Instagram account, the Hannah Montana star shared a glimpse into her musical gift crafted for the country star.
“This song was written as a peace offering for someone I had lost for a time but always loved. In my experience, forgiveness and freedom are one and the same,” she penned along the clip.
Miley went on to write, “Thank you to Lindsey Buckingham & Mick Fleetwood for bringing magic to the music.”
“This song is for my dad,” she added.
Last month, Billy Ray Cyrus took to his Instagram account last month to reveal that Miley has gifted him a new song on his 64th birthday.
In a previous podcast interview, the Flowers singer shared, "I wrote this song about my dad because I wanted him to tell me even though there were secrets, even though I didn't really want to know. I wanted to be the one he felt safe enough to tell me the things that were damning and damaging to the family."
Secrets marks Miley Cyrus’ first release since her ninth album, Something Beautiful, which dropped in May.