Miley Cyrus teases ‘Something Beautiful’ deluxe edition with two new tracks 

Miley Cyrus has thrilled her fans with an exciting announcement regarding her new music album, Something Beautiful.
The Flowers crooner turned to her Instagram account on Wednesday, September 17, to share a snippet of her newly released musical collection.
Accompanied by the video, Cyrus also confirmed that her new Something Beautiful Deluxe album will be released on Friday, September 19, 2025.
She captioned her post, "Something Beautiful Deluxe out Friday."
Fans reaction over 'Something Beautiful' Deluxe album:
As her post gained traction on social media, several netizens rushed to her comments section to express their excitement, with one commenting, "Yeeesss!!! That’s my idol!"
"Her first deluxe in 12 years," another noted.
A third said, "YAS YAS YAS YAS YAS YAS AAAAAAH OMGGGGGGGGG JUST WHAT WE WANT AND NEED!!! MILEY KEEP GOING LIKE THIS YOU’RE DOING SO GREAT LOVE UUIUU."
"You had it hidden and you didn't warn anything queen," fourth noted.
Alongside the Something Beautiful announcement, she also aims to release two brand-new renditions, including Secrets and Lockdown.
Secrets is the song Miley Cyrus gave to her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, for his birthday that features members of Fleetwood Mac.
Meanwhile, Lockdown is the tribute to her own version of one of the band’s signature songs, Psycho Killer.