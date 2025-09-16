Home / Entertainment

Miley Cyrus drops new track 'Secrets' after ex Liam Hemsworth's engagement

'The Witcher season 4' star and the 'Flowers' crooner parted ways in August 2019

Miley Cyrus has something to tell through her new upcoming rendition, Secrets, after the engagement announcement of her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth.

The 32-year-old American singer-songwriter turned to her Instagram account to drop the first teaser of her upcoming song.

In the viral 12 seconds of the trailer, Miley previewed the stand-alone single in her post featuring a short snippet of her song, singing, "Anywhere you go/ You know I’ll follow."

She was also seen in a close-up staring directly into the camera while wearing what looks like surgical gauze around her chin and head, as more white material is blown by a breeze around her face.

The Flowers crooner penned her caption that read, "Secrets out Friday."

P.C. Miley Cyrus/Instagram account
Fans reaction:  

As the teaser revealed on social media, several fans quickly rushed to the comments section to express their excitement over the new song.

One fan wrote, "EXCUSE ME A FEAT OF YOU AND ONE OF MY FAVORITE BANDS."

"GAG OF THE YEAR," another added.

A third noted, "Remembered that she is a singer." 

This announcement from Miley Cyrus comes after her former husband, Liam Hemsworth, confirmed his engagement to his longtime girlfriend, Gabriella Brooks, with a heartfelt Instagram post.  

It is important to mention that the Grammy-winning singer and The Hunger Games star parted ways in August 2019.     

