Miley Cyrus drops new track 'Secrets' after ex Liam Hemsworth's engagement

Miley Cyrus has something to tell through her new upcoming rendition, Secrets, after the engagement announcement of her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth.
The 32-year-old American singer-songwriter turned to her Instagram account to drop the first teaser of her upcoming song.
In the viral 12 seconds of the trailer, Miley previewed the stand-alone single in her post featuring a short snippet of her song, singing, "Anywhere you go/ You know I’ll follow."
She was also seen in a close-up staring directly into the camera while wearing what looks like surgical gauze around her chin and head, as more white material is blown by a breeze around her face.
The Flowers crooner penned her caption that read, "Secrets out Friday."
Fans reaction:
As the teaser revealed on social media, several fans quickly rushed to the comments section to express their excitement over the new song.
One fan wrote, "EXCUSE ME A FEAT OF YOU AND ONE OF MY FAVORITE BANDS."
"GAG OF THE YEAR," another added.
A third noted, "Remembered that she is a singer."
This announcement from Miley Cyrus comes after her former husband, Liam Hemsworth, confirmed his engagement to his longtime girlfriend, Gabriella Brooks, with a heartfelt Instagram post.
It is important to mention that the Grammy-winning singer and The Hunger Games star parted ways in August 2019.