Miley Cyrus supports bad Billy Ray’s new romance with Elizabeth Hurley

Miley Cyrus has shared her joy over dad Billy Ray Cyrus finding love again, revealing she’s “thrilled” about his blossoming romance with Elizabeth Hurley.
As per Mirror, the Flowers singer revealed that she's thrilled her dad, the country musician , has found love again with the Strictly Confidential starlet, saying she's just happy to see them both in love again.
Cyrus said, “When you are younger, I think you just view your parents as mom and dad rather than individuals with feelings, with faults, with their own story.”
She went on to say, “The most important thing for both my parents is that they are happy, and it's clear to see they both are.”
Notably, Cyrus' remarks came amid the romance between Billy and Elizabeth appearing to be going strong.
The couple stepped out together at Wednesday's National Television Awards, five months after going public with their relationship.
For the outing, Liz stunned in a shimmering silver Zhiago gown with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit, while Billy looked sharp in an all-black suit.
Billy Ray ended his nearly 30-year marriage to Miley’s mom, Tish Cyrus, 58, in 2022.
Tish has since found love with Prison Break star Dominic Purcell, 55, and the two wed in August 2023.