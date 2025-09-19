Kanye West’s stark statement about medication fuels mental health buzz

Kanye West said shocking remarks to Kris Jenner about his health.
The Famous crooner opened up about his thoughts on taking medication for his mental health in the new In Whose Name? Documentary.
In the wake of a White House visit in 2018 and a fraught phone call with then-wife Kim Kardashian, the rapper — who lost his representation in February amid antisemitism controversies — faced off with Kris Jenner.
West, wearing a gray sweatshirt and "Make America Great Again" hat, told the momager that the Kardashian family was able to treat him like "a piece of s---" since he was “on meds.”
"I would rather be dead, not in jail ... I would rather be dead than to be on medication," he said to Jenner in footage.
Notably, the remark came after fans long speculated about Kanye’s mental health following his November 2016 hospitalization for a “psychiatric emergency” led to the abrupt cancellation of his Saint Pablo tour.
In 2018, with the release of Ye, the Carnival rapper seemingly confirmed a bipolar diagnosis.
His album cover also emblazoned with the words “I Hate Being Bipolar. It’s Awesome.”
To note, in 2019, Kardashian also confirmed his diagnosis saying to Vogue that the couple had reached a "pretty good place" with his mental health, adding, “It is an emotional process, for sure.”