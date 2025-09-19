Hailey Bieber beams with Kylie Jenner, Kendall as her campaigns shine on billboards

Hailey Bieber was all smiles as she joined Kylie and Kendall Jenner for sushi.
On Thursday, the Rhode founder stepped out with her pals as they went for a relaxed dinner date at A-lister hotspot Sushi Park in West Hollywood, California.
The trio made a stylish outing with their security team, pausing to admire two of Hailey’s billboard ad campaigns displayed close by.
On her outing, Hailey was seen holding up her phone to take a picture as the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 28, stood beside her, also smiling.
One billboard showcased her Rhode campaign, while the other highlighted her DKNY modeling.
Hailey opted for a laid-back look in a white long-sleeve and tailored trousers, while Kylie sported a vest with capris.
Kylie looked striking with her dark hair loose around her face in a low-cut black tank, while Hailey stunned in a white spaghetti-strap top with her blonde hair framing her features.
The mother of two enhanced her elegance with make-up that included blush and mauve eyeshadow.
On the other hand, the mother of one looked glamorous in a slightly lighter face of makeup for a more natural look.
Hailey, who owns Rhode, and Kylie, founder of Kylie Cosmetics, recently teamed up to film a short video promoting their lip liners.