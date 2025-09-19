Home / Entertainment

Hailey Bieber beams with Kylie Jenner, Kendall as her campaigns shine on billboards

The Rhode founder stepped out with her pals as they went for a relaxed dinner date with Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Hailey Bieber was all smiles as she joined Kylie and Kendall Jenner for sushi.

On Thursday, the Rhode founder stepped out with her pals as they went for a relaxed dinner date at A-lister hotspot Sushi Park in West Hollywood, California.

The trio made a stylish outing with their security team, pausing to admire two of Hailey’s billboard ad campaigns displayed close by.

On her outing, Hailey was seen holding up her phone to take a picture as the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 28, stood beside her, also smiling.

One billboard showcased her Rhode campaign, while the other highlighted her DKNY modeling.

Hailey opted for a laid-back look in a white long-sleeve and tailored trousers, while Kylie sported a vest with capris.

Kylie looked striking with her dark hair loose around her face in a low-cut black tank, while Hailey stunned in a white spaghetti-strap top with her blonde hair framing her features.

The mother of two enhanced her elegance with make-up that included blush and mauve eyeshadow.

On the other hand, the mother of one looked glamorous in a slightly lighter face of makeup for a more natural look.

Hailey, who owns Rhode, and Kylie, founder of Kylie Cosmetics, recently teamed up to film a short video promoting their lip liners.