Crown Princess Mette-Marit pauses royal engagements amid health concerns

Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway will step back from royal engagements for the next month as she undergoes a program of pulmonary rehabilitation.
In a statement, it was announced, "Her Royal Highness Crown Princess Mette-Marit will undergo a month of pulmonary rehabilitation in Norway from the beginning of October.”
The statement added, “The Crown Princess will therefore not carry out official assignments in October, but some exceptions are planned, such as the dinner for the representatives of the Storting at the Royal Palace on October 23. The Crown Princess is scheduled to resume her official work in November."
Notably, this announcement came after Princess Mette-Marit was relieved from royal duties previously because of her health.
Earlier this month, she was unable to make a trip to the United States alongside her husband, Crown Prince Haakon, due to her health.
In a statement, a spokesperson said, "The Crown Princess has currently been advised not to travel to the United States due to her chronic lung condition."
For Crown Princess Mette-Marit, it’s been a tough period for the Norwegian princess, as her son Marius Borg Høiby was recently charged with 32 offences, including rape, with trial set for February 2026 and a possible 10-year sentence if convicted.