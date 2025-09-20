Britney Spears ex Sam Asghari hints at future love life after divorce 

Sam Asghari has opened up about his thoughts on love and the future, revealing whether he sees himself getting married again following his divorce from Britney Spears.
As reported by TMZ, the fitness trainer admitted that he’s open to marrying again, following his 2023 split from the Womanizer singer.
Upon being asked by a reporter about his plans to “get engaged anytime soon,” Asghari, who is currently enjoying his budding romance with his girlfriend Brooke Irvine, responded, “Maybe, yeah, maybe.”
On whether there had been any engagement talks with the real estate agent, he responded simply, “Yeah.”
“Life is about living and experiencing and enjoying,” he added.
The Traitors contestant revealed his relationship with Irvine during the amfAR Las Vegas benefit in November 2024.
He told PEOPLE on the red carpet that he was “absolutely” ready to move on from his divorce.
“You just got to keep it positive,” Asghari said at the time.
He added, "You got to stay grounded and understand what the truth is and really just live with that rather than other people's opinions or anything like that.”
They debuted their relationship on Instagram at the start of 2025.
Notably, Asghari’s relationship came after his split from Spears as he filed for divorce on August 16, 2023, following 14 months of marriage.
Britney Spears was previously married to Jason Allen Alexander and Kevin Federline, with whom she shares two sons, Jayden James and Sean Preston.