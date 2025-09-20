D4vd halts activities amid speculations tied to deceased teen's pregnancy 

D4vd has cancelled the remainder of his US tour amid the investigation into the death of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas, whose dismembered body was found last week in the singer's Tesla trunk.
Throughout the week of the shocking discovery, the 20-year-old continued to perform his shows till Thursday, sparking frustration and anger among netizens.
The singer, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, has still not addressed the disturbing incident publicly; however, his rep shared last week that he was "fully cooperating with authorities".
Celeste's remains were found in the car abandoned at an LA impound lot on September 8, a day after her 15th birthday. She has reportedly been missing since April 2024.
Since the discovery, the internet users have found a number of shocking pieced of evidence and social media posts that romantically link D4vd to the teen, whom he allegedly mentioned for the first time on a Discord chat in 2022, when she was just 11 years old.
Furthermore, the news of the cancellation came as alleged new evidence emerged in X; a screenshot of the Discord from 2024, where D4vd announced that he and Celeste will soon be welcoming a child.
The teen also had a matching "Shhh" tattoo with the singer, fuelling the speculations of his alleged involvement with a minor.
Alongside that, netizens have also pointed out that his hit track Romantic Homicide release date coincides with the deceased teen's birthday, and the model featured in the music video looked shockingly similar to Celeste.
Following the identification, Celeste's mother also revealed that before she went missing, her daughter was dating a man called David.
Authorities have not named a person of interest or a suspect in the case.