Buckingham Palace releases exciting video of Queen Camilla after health update

Royal Family has shared exciting video from Queen Camilla's The Reading Room festival at Chatsworth House.
The 77-year-old - who is believed to be in recovery from Sinusitis, celebrated the third annual festival on Friday, September 19, where she also updated the actress, Celia Imrie, about her health.
“Are you feeling better?” Celia asked the Queen as she had pulled herself out from The Duchess of Kent's funeral service in Windsor last week, due to acute Sinusitis.
In response to Celia's question, Camilla answered, “I’m sorry if my voice gives halfway through, but as you can imagine, I’ve been doing quite a lot of talking the last few days!”
As per the video shared by Royal Family's official Instagram account on Saturday, Camilla appeared in high spirits wearing a black and white polka dress.
During her first solo Royal engagement since hosting Donald Trump and his wife, Melania alongside King Charles, the queen interacted with local groups supported by her charity, The Queen’s Reading Room, which began in 2023 lockdown during COVID-19.
"Yesterday, The Queen attended @TheQueensReadingRoom festival at Chatsworth House. The festival, now in its third year, coincides with the 250th anniversary of Jane Austen’s birth," read the description in the caption of the video.
It continued, "The Queen’s Reading Room, launched by Her Majesty in 2023, is a charity celebrating and promoting the transformative power of books in the UK and beyond."
"During the visit, The Queen joined a discussion on the positive impact of reading on mental health with people supported by local domestic violence charity, The Elm Foundation, and joined a reception with literary figures taking part in the festival," it added.