Meghan Markle new move hints at Prince Harry role as 'spare'

Meghan Markle’s latest passive-aggressive post has sparked speculation that Prince Harry has become the “spare” not just in the monarchy, but in his own marriage.
As per The Sun, the Duchess of Sussex wished her husband a happy birthday by sharing an old picture of him on social media earlier this week showed that their marriage could be headed for trouble.
News commentator Samara Gill expressed her thoughts on a throwback picture that ''there's a lot to pick up on there''.
''Even the caption itself was extremely bare. It was sort of, oh, hi, happy birthday,'' the expert said.
Samara stated, ''I mean, it's so random for all that they've been through together and, you know, their struggle that they proclaim to have, to sort of put such a barefaced Instagram post.''
The royal expert felt the birthday tribute "didn't make any sense at all", particularly in light of Harry’s Guardian interview, where he “barely referenced” his wife.
Samara went on to say, ''I do think that there is trouble brewing under the surface,” adding, “She wouldn't have posted that for no reason. And think, you know, he is very much her spare in that relationship.”
The expert claimed Meghan grew upset watching Harry soak up the spotlight in Montecito, posting the photo to shift attention — a sign their marriage may not be as “rosy” as it seems.
To note, Meghan posted a throwback of Harry in uniform with the caption, “Oh hi, Birthday Boy.” The 2015 snap, taken at an RAF flypast in West Sussex shortly after he left the army, predates their first meeting.