Prince Harry quietly visited secret royal family member during UK trip 

Prince Harry paid a secret visit to a royal family member, and it is not his estranged brother, Prince William.
The Duke of Sussex, who finally reunited with his father, King Charles, in the United Kingdom last week, quietly went to extend his condolences to the Duke of Kent before concluding his explosive trip.
According to Hello! Harry spent four days in London and reunited with His Majesty after nineteen months.
Before travelling to Ukraine on September 12, the father-of-two managed to visit the Duke of Kent to express his grief over the sudden demise of his beloved late wife, the Duchess of Kent.
"He has loved catching up with family, friends and colleagues," an insider revealed to the outlet.
The year-old prominent member of the British Royal Family "personally paid his respects and offered condolences" to the family of the late Duchess of Kent last week.
"His only regret was not being able to stay longer and see more people, but the meetings in Ukraine had been in the diary for a long time, and it mattered to him to be there in person to see the Invictus Games Foundation's growing work and the progress at Superhumans," the tipster disclosed.
This bombshell revelation comes shortly after Prince Harry skipped the mass funeral ceremony of the Duchess of Kent earlier this week.
The deceased Duchess, who passed away at the age of 92 on September 4 at Kensington Palace, was laid to rest on Tuesday, September 16, at Westminster Cathedral.