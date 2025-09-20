Meghan Markle stern warning to Prince Harry about Princess Kate revealed

Princess Kate has become an unexpected cause of tension between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.
The Duke of Sussex's close friends have shed light on a "horrific ultimatum" he has received from the Duchess over his special bond with Kate Middleton.
As reported by RadarOnline, the prince has been feeling the never-ending isolation from his family since stepping back from Royal duties in 2020.
While his relationship with his older brother, Prince William, remains broken, insiders say Harry has long missed the warmth of his connection with Kate and has quietly hoped to rebuild it.
However, Meghan has reportedly made her feelings clear about how she wants him to leave her behind "forever".
"She views Harry's nostalgia for that bond as a danger, and she's insisted he cut ties for good. To her, holding on to Kate only makes him appear vulnerable," a source revealed.
Prince Harry recently met his father, King Charles, in London during his UK trip for a private tea for the first time in 19 months; however, he did not have any contact with the Prince and Princess of Wales during his visit.
Following his return, speculation of Harry's return to the UK has also been making headlines, as close pals have revealed that the Duke wants to move his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to his home country for schooling.
The decision has received little-to-no support from the mother-of-two, who does not want to send the kids to a boarding school.
Along with that, Meghan has had a strained personal history with Kate. In 2021, she told Oprah Winfrey that, contrary to reports, it was Kate who had made her cry before the Sussex wedding.
Harry has admitted the estrangement from Kate and his family is painful.
In his memoir Spare, he recounted a physical altercation with William after his brother branded Meghan "difficult."
Despite that, Harry has often looked to Kate as a bridge back to the family, as the tipster shared, "Losing Kate's support feels like the last straw."