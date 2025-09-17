Harry Styles, Zoë Kravitz continue heat up Italy with budding romance  

After spending days promoting her new film, Caught Stealing, with co-star Austin Butler, Zoë Kravitz once again reunited with her new beau, Harry Styles, in Italy.
The couple were spotted on a romantic stroll during their loved-up break in Tuscany on Tuesday, September 16.
During the outing, Kravitz and Styles are seen holding hand-in-hand in coordinating outfits.
For the date, the Batman actress looked typically chic in a white summery midi dress.
Meanwhile, the former One Direction singer opted for a white shirt and blue jeans with a matching hat.
This is not the first time the two were seen together enjoying and spending quality time together; however, they were previously photographed during their cosy date night in New York City.
According to media reports, Kravitz and Styles, who have not admitted the ongoing romance speculation, have demonstrated their ability to travel comfortably together through their romantic Italian getaway.
It is also reported that the 36-year-old American actress and singer has introduced the Kiss You singer with her rockstar father, Lenny Kravitz.
As of now, it is not clear whether the duo is ready to take their relationship to the next level as they begin involving their respective families in their budding romance.
For those unaware, Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles initially sparked the romance speculations in August 2025.