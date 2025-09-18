Harry Styles, Zoë Kravitz heat up Rome with casual yet chic outing

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz are continued to lighten up the streets of Rome with their romance!
On Wednesday, September 17, the As It Was singer and the Caught Stealing singer were spotted enjoying a scenic drive through the Italian capital.
The couple kept things casual and coordinated as they both wore plain white T-shirts and dark sunglasses, showcasing their effortless style while exploring the city.
Harry and Zoë, who have become Hollywood’s most-watched new pair in recent days, soaked up the sights of Rome during their outing.
Rome is the latest stop on their summer tour of love as the couple were previously seen in Tuscany, London, and even New York City, where Zoë reportedly introduced Harry to her family.
Last week, the lovebirds were seen walking in Brooklyn suburb Williamsburg where the actress owns an apartment.
“It's so hard to date as a celebrity... Harry wouldn't have gone public with Zoë if it wasn't anything,” a source recently told Page Six.
They further added, “It's very new and fresh, and they're just having fun. Harry doesn't label this stuff. This is the happiest Harry has ever been, he's just having a great time.”
Harry Styles previously dated many A-list personalities including Olivia Dean, actresses Taylor Russell and Olivia Wilde, French model Camille Rowe, food blogger Tess Ward, Taylor Swift and the late Caroline Flack.