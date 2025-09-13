Duchess Sophie supports Zara Tindall after meaningful royal trip to Canada  

Duchess Sophie has taken time out for Princess Anne's daughter, Zara Tindall, during her recent match at the Cornbury House Horse Trials in Oxfordshire.
Shortly after returning from her official royal trip to Canada, the prominent member of the British Royal Family showed support for the British equestrian.
Zara has participated in a trial for the upcoming racehorse competition, where Sophie was pictured cheering and shouting in support of her.
The 44-year-old, the eldest niece of His Majesty, will compete in the competition, which began on Wednesday and continued through to Sunday, reported by GB News.
For the outing, the 60-year-old Duchess appeared beaming as she wore a grey jacket which she effortlessly paired with a white shirt and matching skirt.
Meanwhile, Zara sported a beige pullover with an olive green coat and denim jeans. To elevate her look, she opted for fashionable boots.
It is important to note that Duchess Sophie's outing comes shortly after she returned to her homeland from her four-day royal trip to Canada.
Reportedly, after landing in the UK, she immediately met with King Charles at Clarence House for private talks, a few moments before his estranged son, Prince Harry, had his much-awaited reunion with him.
However, it remains unclear what the 76-year-old monarch discussed with the Duchess of Edinburgh before speaking to the Duke of Sussex during his UK tour.