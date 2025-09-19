Cardi B reveals full tracklist of upcoming album ‘Am I The Drama?’

Cardi B has finally unveiled the complete tracklist of her anticipated new album.
On Thursday, September 18, the I Like It rapper took to Instagram to share a major update about her upcoming second studio album, Am I The Drama?.
“AM I THE DRAMA? is out at MIDNIGHT,” she captioned.
The post featured a full tracklist of the forthcoming album, which is set to release at midnight on September 19, 2025.
Am I The Drama tracklist:
1. DEAD (FEAT. SUMMER WALKER)
2. HELLO
3. MAGNET
4. PICK IT UP (FEAT. SELENA GOMEZ)
5. IMAGINARY PLAYERZ
6. BODEGA BADDIE
7. SALUTE
8. SAFE (FEAT. KEHLANI)
9. MAN OF YOUR WORD
10. WHAT'S GOIN ON (FEAT. LIZZO)
11. SHOWER TEARS (FEAT. SUMMER WALKER)
12. OUTSIDE
13. PRETTY & PETTY
14. BETTER THAN YOU (FEAT. CASH COBAIN)
15. ON MY BACK (FEAT. LOURDIZ)
16. ERRTIME
17. CHECK PLEASE
18. PRINCIPAL (FEAT. JANET JACKSON)
19. TROPHIES
20. NICE GUY (FEAT. TYLA)
21. KILLIN YOU HOES
22. UP
23. WAP (FEAT. MEGAN THEE STALLION)
Cardi B’s Am I The Drama:
Am I The Drama? is the upcoming second studio album by Cardi B, which is set to drop on September 19, 2025.
The album serves as the follow-up to her 2018 debut album, Invasion of Privacy, and will feature a number of popular singers and rappers, including Cash Cobain, Janet Jackson, Kehlani, Lizzo, Lourdiz, Megan Thee Stallion, Summer Walker, Selena Gomez and Tyla.
Moreover, Cardi B will promote her forthcoming album through her 2026 Little Miss Drama Tour.