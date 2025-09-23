Home / Royal

Prince Harry releases emotional video message to support huge cause

The Duke of York, Prince Harry makes emotional plea in first video message since UK visit

  By Riba Shaikh
Prince Harry has made an emotional request in first message after his four-day trip to the UK, earlier this month.

The Duke of Sussex has joined forces with Hollywood A-listers for a video message, urging people to play their role in ending HIV AIDS.

In the UNAIDS video message obtained by various outlets, Harry could be seen sharing the screen with Charlize Theron, Earvin "Magic" Johnson, and Thuso Mbedu.

The 41-year-old, who recorded the message at his Montecito home noted, "Right now, babies are being born with HIV due to interruptions in antiretroviral treatment for their mothers.”

He continued, “Without urgent action to reverse these crippling funding cuts, 6 million more people will become infected with HIV while 4 million will die from AIDS-related causes within the next four years.”

The co-founder of the Archewell Foundation with his wife, Meghan Markle, added, "It is not just the at-risk communities that will be affected.”

"We've proven that sustained investment saves lives and builds stronger communities. Abandoning this life-saving work now would be a devastating betrayal of progress for the millions who depend on these essential services," noted the father of two before concluding.

The video emphasis on the fact that if funding from governments and donors keeps falling it can cause unpreventable deaths.

It featured Fabian Quezada, a Mexican HIV activist, and Andiswa Cindi, a 22-year-old South African influencer who uses TikTok to spread HIV awareness.

