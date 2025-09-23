Will Princess Beatrice, Eugenie be dragged into Sarah's Epstein scandal?

Following Sarah Ferguson's Epstein email controversy, the Duchess of York has been dropped as patron and ambassador by seven charities.
However, so far, her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, have not been affected by her alleged association with the disgraced financier.
The princesses have remained patrons of the Teenage Cancer Trust after their mother was removed as the patron on Monday, despite her 35 years of association with the trust.
Several charities also severed ties with the duchess after The Sun and the Daily Mail published her 2011 emails to the convicted sex offender, where she is seemingly apologising to him for criticising him in public, making her position vulnerable.
Children's hospice Julia's House was the first to cut links, saying that her association with the American financier made it "inappropriate for her to continue as a patron."
The Natasha Allergy Research Foundation, which was set up in memory of 15-year-old Natasha Ednan-Laperouse, also dropped the duchess, saying it was "disturbed" by the revelations.
In what is a particularly personal blow, given Sarah's breast cancer diagnosis in 2023, Prevent Breast Cancer confirmed, "The Duchess of York is no longer a patron of Prevent Breast Cancer."
A few hours later, the Children's Literacy Charity announced it had asked her to step down, calling any continued role "inappropriate."
The British Heart Foundation swiftly removed Sarah's photograph from its website while stating, "Sarah, Duchess of York, is no longer serving as an ambassador. We are grateful for the Duchess' support for our work and thank her for her past efforts."
The National Foundation For Retired Service Animals followed, saying it had "mutually agreed" with the duchess that she would "step back from her position as patron with immediate effect."
Her rep previously noted that her email to Epstein, where she refers to him as her "supreme friend" was written in response to a threat from him to sue her for defamation, and that she still regrets her past association with him.