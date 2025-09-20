Princess Eugenie reunites with Sarah Ferguson after missing key royal event 

Princess Eugenie has reunited with her mother, Sarah Ferguson, after skipping the major royal event.
The 35-year-old British Royal Family member stepped out with the Duchess of York in London on Thursday, September 18, a few days after the mass funeral of late Duchess of Kent.
For the night out, Eugenie and Sarah, accompanied by several Hollywood stars, including Kate Moss, Madonna, Iris Law, and Lila Moss, visited the Grade II-listed building.
The youngest daughter of Prince Andrew opted for a pair of stylish trousers with an oversized blazer over a white shirt.
Meanwhile, the Duchess of York was wearing a red blazer which she paired with black trousers.
According to Hello! the mom-of-two also pictured posing alongside Queen Camilla’s son, Tom Parker Bowles, during the outing.
This appearance of Sarah and Eugenie comes shortly after she shared an emotional tribute for the late Duchess of Kent, Katharine, on Instagram earlier this week.
Taking to her Instagram Stories, Jack Brooksbank’s life partner uploaded the deceased royal member’s photo, from her wedding day to the Duke of Kent.
She captioned her post, "Remembering the Duchess of Kent."
For those unaware, Princess Eugenie and her eldest sister, Princess Beatrice, skipped the funeral ceremony of the Duchess of Kent.
However, the Duke of York, Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, attended the royal event, led by King Charles.