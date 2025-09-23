Home / Royal

Kate Middleton makes bold choice after public 'humiliation' from Queen Camilla

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton makes feelings clear on Queen Camilla's shock move

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • |


Queen Camilla is believed to have upset Kate Middleton with her "humiliating" move against The Princess of Wales.

Her majesty stirred quite a controversy with her shocking gesture last week, during Donald Trump and his wife Melania's state visit to the UK, which the queen hosted alongside King Charles, Kate and Prince William.

In a fleeting moment captured in a now-viral video, Camilla could be seen "shooing" Kate away, when she was having a conversation with the First Lady.

The gesture of Camilla during Trumps' reception not only made uproar in the royal quarters, but has also unsettled Catherine.

An inside source has finally lift the curtain on Kate's feelings as she was caught off guard because of Camilla's gesture.

"It was subtle, but Kate felt sidelined," the insider told Closer. 

They went on to share, "She’s worked hard to position herself as the monarchy’s future, and being asked to literally move aside was humiliating. She won’t have it going forward."

The royal confidante further claimed that as the future queen, Kate was the center of attention sitting next to Trump during the lavish state banquet at Windsor Castle. 

"She was radiant, poised and every inch the future Queen – and sitting next to Trump only emphasised her star power,’" said the source.

Kate Middleton, who was diagnosed with a form of cancer in February of 2024 resumed her Royal duties in September of the same year.

You Might Like:

Will Princess Beatrice, Eugenie be dragged into Sarah's Epstein scandal?

Will Princess Beatrice, Eugenie be dragged into Sarah's Epstein scandal?
The Duchess of York is making headlines for her 2011's leaked email to Jeffrey Epstein

King Charles, Prince William feud rumours finally addressed in strong statement

King Charles, Prince William feud rumours finally addressed in strong statement
Palace insider reveals if King Charles, Prince William are feuding over Harry reunion

Prince Harry releases emotional video message to support huge cause

Prince Harry releases emotional video message to support huge cause
The Duke of York, Prince Harry makes emotional plea in first video message since UK visit

Sarah Ferguson under fire as Epstein email sparks backlash from charities

Sarah Ferguson under fire as Epstein email sparks backlash from charities
The Duchess of York is facing media scrutiny over her alleged apology to "supreme friend" Jeffrey Epstein

Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet look like twins in sweet new Disneyland snap

Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet look like twins in sweet new Disneyland snap
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated their daughter, Princess Lilibet's, 4th birthday with a family trip to Disneyland

Meghan Markle receives unexpected remark from Netflix after ‘With Love 2’ flops

Meghan Markle receives unexpected remark from Netflix after ‘With Love 2’ flops
The Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix show ‘With Love, Meghan’ Season 2 failed to impress fans

Princess Charlene presents prestigious Sócrates Award to Xana Foundation

Princess Charlene presents prestigious Sócrates Award to Xana Foundation
The Princess of Monaco, Charlene, dazzles in breathtaking white gown as she presents the 2025 Sócrates Award

Duchess Sophie delights Japanese kids with British treat in heartfelt meeting

Duchess Sophie delights Japanese kids with British treat in heartfelt meeting
The Duchess of Edinburgh shares British delicacy with Japanese children during her recent trip

Royal Family issues new statement after Sarah Ferguson's patronage shake up

Royal Family issues new statement after Sarah Ferguson's patronage shake up
Buckingham Palace shares update on His Majesty's meaningful engagement in Barrow

Prince Harry breaks silence on Archie's admission rumours in Eton, UK

Prince Harry breaks silence on Archie's admission rumours in Eton, UK
The Duke of Sussex addresses reports of sending Prince Archi to Eton College UK

Sarah Ferguson suffers major blow after Jeffrey Esptein's leaked emails

Sarah Ferguson suffers major blow after Jeffrey Esptein's leaked emails
The Duchess of York in hot water after children charity foundation makes big decision

Prince Harry divides William and King Charles with smart move amid rift

Prince Harry divides William and King Charles with smart move amid rift
Prince William ‘enraged’ as Harry’s UK return pits him against King Charles