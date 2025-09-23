Kate Middleton makes bold choice after public 'humiliation' from Queen Camilla

Queen Camilla is believed to have upset Kate Middleton with her "humiliating" move against The Princess of Wales.
Her majesty stirred quite a controversy with her shocking gesture last week, during Donald Trump and his wife Melania's state visit to the UK, which the queen hosted alongside King Charles, Kate and Prince William.
In a fleeting moment captured in a now-viral video, Camilla could be seen "shooing" Kate away, when she was having a conversation with the First Lady.
The gesture of Camilla during Trumps' reception not only made uproar in the royal quarters, but has also unsettled Catherine.
An inside source has finally lift the curtain on Kate's feelings as she was caught off guard because of Camilla's gesture.
"It was subtle, but Kate felt sidelined," the insider told Closer.
They went on to share, "She’s worked hard to position herself as the monarchy’s future, and being asked to literally move aside was humiliating. She won’t have it going forward."
The royal confidante further claimed that as the future queen, Kate was the center of attention sitting next to Trump during the lavish state banquet at Windsor Castle.
"She was radiant, poised and every inch the future Queen – and sitting next to Trump only emphasised her star power,’" said the source.
Kate Middleton, who was diagnosed with a form of cancer in February of 2024 resumed her Royal duties in September of the same year.